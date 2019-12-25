A night out in Perry Square was held to raise awareness for Cancer

Paula Cousins was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018. She’s out in the cold on Christmas Eve to collect items for chemo comfort bags to help others battling the disease. “It’s important because women are dying everyday if more information was provided they would know the signs & symptoms,” she said.

These bags will have products to comfort those that are in chemo therapy. Donald Witherow is from the group “Mi Corazon.” He’s here collecting coats, clothing, and blankets. “I think that if we suffer a little bit maybe other people will take the time and come out to do something to help other people,” he said.

Volunteers showed up bundled up to make sure they double last years donations. Items collected will go to the organization Paula’s Promise & a local women’s shelter.