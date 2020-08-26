A push to grow Erie International Airport for more air traffic is underway.

Erie International Airport expects to increase the spacing of the airfield for additional taxi lanes for larger aircrafts.

During Millcreek’s supervisors meeting, members approved the airports storm water permit.

The storm water permit will help with water retention and release at a slow rate.

“Without expectation, the airlines would not be able to bring in bigger air crafts and that would eliminate seats at the airport,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

Construction is expected to begin during the spring.