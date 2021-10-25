A raw, blustery & wet Tuesday

Erie, PA (WJET) – Several areas of low pressure continue merge, which will create a powerful Nor’easter on Tuesday. The primary low will impact us with some showers, maybe a thunderstorm overnight. This low will then transfer its energy to the East coast, where a new storm will form and become a powerful Nor’easter.

Nor’easter in the process of developing.

Some of you have probably already heard of the term Bomb Cyclone while watching the weather. A Bomb Cyclone is a title that is earned. Meteorologists will classify a storm as “bombing” when an area of low pressure rapidly intensifies, which could be the case with this storm.

Definition of a Bomb Cyclone.

The Nor’easter will be quick to move but not before lashing parts of the New England coast with strong wind and heavy rain through Tuesday. We will have some impacts from the storm, as we will be on the far western fringes. It will turn blustery and much cooler through Tuesday, with wrap around off and on rain showers through the day. Temperatures will struggle in the upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday, with a stiff northerly wind. The storm will move far enough away to allow some improvements by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.