A record number of American children are expected to attend summer school this year.

They will be making up for the schooling that they lost due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Around the country, school districts have been beefing up their summer courses.

The districts are also offering bonuses to teachers.

The Biden Administration is requiring states to dedicate some of their coronavirus relief funding to summer school.

The U.S. Education Department said that it’s too soon to know the number of students who will enroll for summer classes.

The number however is expected to surpass the 3.3 million students who attended summer school before the pandemic in 2019.