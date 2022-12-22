A local health professional is giving advice on how to recognize the signs of depression as people tend to suffer from seasonal affective disorder this time of year.

A local health professional says about one in four people across their lifespan are diagnosed with depression. For some people, there is a seasonal component.

The Director of Clinical Care Services of UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor defines depression as symptoms people face for two weeks or longer. She says the core symptoms include feeling sad or persistently not feeling anything, while having a loss of pleasure or interest in activities.

She says this can impact people’s ability to function in their personal lives to their work lives, resulting in many absences or tardies.

Different methods that she recommends trying to offset symptoms are exercising, sticking to a sleep schedule, medication, or therapy.

She says people tend to feel more pressure during the holidays as it is seen as the happiest time of the year but there is a way to help people through it.

“I try to remind people that the holidays, while we assign special meaning to them, they’re just like any other day,” said Dr. Mandy Fauble, Director of Clinical Care Services of UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.

“I think one of the most powerful ways families can help one another is just talking openly about how one another are doing and trying to avoid things that sound judgmental,” Dr. Mandy Fauble continued.

Fauble says people can contact the local crisis hotline at 814-456-2014 for free 24-hour-a-day service or 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. She says friends and family can also reach out on behalf of an individual.