ERIE, PA – A storm system will transfer energy to the East coast and generate a new area of low pressure from Thursday into Friday. As this transfer of energy occurs, some mild air will move into the region by Thursday Morning. This will make for a tricky morning commute with sleet, freezing rain, rain, and some wet snow.

The wintry mix will change over to rain for Erie proper early in the morning. But areas to the South of I-90 and East of I-79 will be slightly cooler with sleet and freezing rain lingering through midday or early afternoon.

What to expect

A Winter weather advisory has been issued for interior Erie County, Crawford County, and Warren County on Thursday. A light glaze of ice is possible through midday Thursday.

Winter weather advisory

A Wind advisory has been issued for Erie and Crawford Counties for wind gusts to 50 mph. A combination of strong wind gusts and ice accretion on trees and power lines could create some scattered power outages.

Wind advisory

The strongest wind gusts will subside by Thursday Night. But it will stay blustery through Friday, with additional light spotty rain and or wet snow showers through Friday Night.

As colder air expands over the region, we will be monitoring lake effect snow Friday Night and through the weekend. A southwesterly wind will point the heaviest lake effect snow into Western New York on Saturday, but a few scattered snow showers may scrape far northern Erie County on Saturday.

As the wind shifts, lake effect snow will dive South on Sunday, with several inches possible in areas where the lake snow band sits for any length of time. Expect lake effect snow to continue into Sunday Night before tapering to snow flurries by Monday Morning.

