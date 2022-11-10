ERIE, PA – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday Morning on the East coast of Florida. Nicole continues to weaken, but the remnants will glide North along the Appalachian mountains.

Veterans Day Forecast

Rain will reach us by Friday and it will fall steadily through the afternoon into the evening. We have not had that much rain recently and the speed of the storm will help limit the flooding potential.

Recent Rainfall

We expect a widespread 2-3″ of rain by Saturday Morning. The system will exit rapidly by Saturday. A few leftover showers will linger Saturday. It will be windy and turning colder, as the temperature slowly falls through the day, which will set the stage for some minor lake snow showers by Saturday Night and Sunday.

Forecast Rainfall

Stay tuned to JET 24 and FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.