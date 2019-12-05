A super load makes its way through Erie on its way to Lock Haven

A huge piece of equipment was being hauled through Erie County today. That oversized load caused traffic to come to a standstill in some parts of the county.

Crews are taking this piece of equipment to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

Normally this trip would take four to five hours by car, but it will take the crews at least a week to complete the trip.

“Man, I got to get somewhere, that’s no good,” said Phil Mowery, driver.

If you are wondering what was causing a disruption in traffic today, it was a Yankee Dryer, a massive tumbler used to take water out of wood pulp in paper products.

“This is pretty rare. Last year we did have a couple large loads, but nothing this tall,” said Andy Boland, District Permit Manager, PennDOT.

The super load was unloaded at the Erie port Thursday morning and crews are traveling through nine counties to get the Yankee Dryer to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

“They’ll be coming down through Titusville across by Tionesta, down 62 into Venango County and 157 which takes them into the next district,” said Boland.

Crews are lifting wires and removing obstacles to help get the dryer through city streets.

According to PennDOT, it took a year to plan out the route for the super load.

“You’ve got a lot of variables, plus 600,000 pounds, that’s a lot of weight. It’s 200 and basically 20 feet long, almost 20 foot tall,” said Boland.

The truck carrying the super load can’t go more than 15 miles per hour.

The crew is only allowed to drive during the day, so once the sun goes down, the crews will rest until the next day.