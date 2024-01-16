Staff of a downtown cafe planned to expand one of their locations to provide bigger and sweeter services to customers.

The co-owner of Cafe 7-10 Mabel Howard said the cafe will provide a larger space that will allow more community gatherings, a space for students to study, and more.

Howard said she is planning for larger and newer crowds with a golfing opportunity from their neighbor Five Iron Golf.

“The entire corner is expanding, specifically with Five Iron being our neighbors and Drew, like, leading the way of opportunity. I’m so grateful to know him and to have someone like him believe in what we’re already doing and to increase our territory and make it possible for us to do bigger and better things for the community,” said Howard.

The new space is slated to open in the spring.