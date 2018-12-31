A unique Sunday for Browns and Steelers fans Video

It's rare you see Steelers fans cheering for the Browns, but on Sunday that was case at many of the sports bars in the area.

"One time, one time only, I'm donning the hat, let's go Browns, let's go Steelers," said Dave Bucarelli, Erie resident. Dave Bucarelli was decked out in both Steelers and Browns gear. Why? Well Steelers fans needed the Browns to win on Sunday in order for the Steelers to head to the playoffs.

Bucarelli added no matter what team wins, he'll support the teams that surround Erie. "I don't hate the Browns, I don't hate Buffalo, If we aren't going to the playoffs of course I'm going to cheer them on, they're our neighbors," said Bucarelli.

Even one die hard Steelers fan who has a black and gold van even said he was rooting for the Browns on Sunday. "They're close to Erie and we should you know support all of our local teams," said Robert Dodds.

Despite the show of support by the Steelers, one Browns fan say all that matters is the Browns winning the game against the Ravens. "I don't care about the Steelers, I want the Browns to end the season on a good note. Four in a row, six of our last seven, next year we're going to be a contender I think," said Ed Michalczik, Erie resident.

After all the games wrapped up, we spoke to one Browns fan who says despite their loss, he's happy they came this far. "We got a franchise quarterback now, we loss, but the Steelers didn't make the playoffs, so silver linings are always the best in this situation," said Matt McCord, Titusville resident.

Well, the camaraderie was good while it lasted.

