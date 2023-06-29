A furry friend was recognized during City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember’s news conference Thursday morning.

Horus, the accelerant-detecting K-9, is one of the newest members of the Erie Fire Department.

He was born in Spain and was brought to the United States by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). He’s trained to look for liquids commonly used in arson fires.

“He trained with ATF trainers for about six weeks every day and he learned all the different odors that he needs to know and his final indication. Then they brought me down for six weeks. We trained seven days a week, and I learned how to be a good partner to Horus,” said Chief Adam Gatti, Erie Fire Department.

Coming up on JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. you’ll hear about the bond between Horus and his handler and how he is an asset to the fire team.