A new program to help Erie County residents make exterior home repairs has reached capacity just a week after its launch.

The Erie County Department of Planning is no longer accepting applications for its Whole-Home Repairs Program due to an overwhelming response.

The program was made to address housing insecurity and the climate crisis by providing up to $50,000 per unit in repairs for homeowners and small landlords.

Jessica Horan, the Erie County planning director, said that residents are still encouraged to apply, but they will now be put on a waitlist for future funding.

“We’re able to look county-wide and look at helping people in all different areas not just in certain neighborhoods or certain areas of the county. We’re able to look more broadly at these dollars, and also we’re able to invest these dollars and leverage other programs and get people into other programs. It really shows the need and this will compel us to be able to go back to our state legislators to renew this program for the future and keep it going,” said Horan.

Horan asks residents to be patient if they have already put in an application. Requests will be processed as soon as possible.