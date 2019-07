It was another hot and humid summer day in the area on Sunday, and despite some scorching temperatures thousands of people made their way to Presque Isle to run this year's half marathon.

Cheers, smiles and medals were all a part of the finish line, however during the race, roasting temperatures certainly created an obstacle. "Sadly a few people went down with heat problems, but that happens almost every event anymore and we hope all are well. One got taken away by ambulance, everybody else was treated here and went on their way," said Dave Comi, President of the Erie Runners Club.