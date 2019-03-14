A woman and her dog are reunited after a crash on I-90 yesterday Video

A rollover crash on the interstate leads to an act of compassion and a heart-warming reunion between a driver and her furry friend.

A tired traveler, making her way from Buffalo, New York to Columbus, Ohio rolls her vehicle on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon.

Merri Martin, the driver, tells us, "... the next thing I know I'm in an ambulance".

As first responders take care of the driver, a perfect stranger steps in to help the four-legged passenger unintentionally left behind.

Nicole BelFiore, who rescued the dog, says, "So, I ended up chasing this dog.... I-90... Sterrettania Road... Under a car... We got to be friends... until more help came."

Nicole was on her way to work when she took notice of the dog, Lilly, and she felt compelled to get the frightened pet to safety. She headed to UPMC Hamot to make sure the owners knew Lilly was okay.

Merri tells us, "I was so elated because she means a lot to us and I was worried because she was gonna get run over and it was my fault cuz I dozed off on the road."

Merri's husband, Ben, wasn't with her in the car, but when he heard the news, he started the journey from his home in Columbus.

He tells us, "I jumped in the car as soon as I heard that and rushed up here as fast as I could".

After being released from the hospital, the owner and her dog got a free night's stay at the Bayfront Sheraton, where BelFiore works. Some much-needed rest here in Erie thanks to a local woman's act of kindness.