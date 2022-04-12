A vote at the city’s Zoning Hearing Board means a zipline could soon be featured on Erie’s Bayfront.

The city’s Zoning Hearing Board met on Tuesday and approved an ordinance that will allow Scott Enterprises to create a zipline.

The plan is for the attraction to be built adjacent to East Front Street. It will be called the Soaring Eagle Zipline, which will suspend participants about 120 feet in the air with a view of the Bay.

The president of Scott Enterprises said this is part of the company’s investment in Erie’s Bayfront.

“This really appeals to tourists, the local people that live here, visitors that come here and also the convention tourism. With all of the hotels in the area that’s about 600 hotel rooms right in that area. So it’s an iconic place where people can gather on the waterfront,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.

Scott said they plan for the zipline to be up and running by July of 2022.