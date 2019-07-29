Breaking News
AAA announces gas prices in Western PA two cents lower on average

AAA East Central announced in a news release that across Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are two cents lower this week at $2.95 per gallon. Across Pennsylvania, gas prices are around three cents cheaper on average at $2.89 per gallon.

Gasoline inventory built by just under a half a million barrels this week as regional refinery utilization jumped from 69% to 77%.  The increasing utilization numbers are positive considering the recent fire and pending subsequent closure of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery, which was the largest refinery on the East Coast. 

If utilization continues this positive trend, gas prices would likely follow suit pushing cheaper.  However, August can tend to see more miles traveled in the region, which could cause some moderate spikes throughout the month.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.951
Average price during the week of July 22, 2019: $2.975
Average price during the week of July 30, 2018: $3.082

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      
$2.706      Altoona
$2.865      Beaver
$2.996      Bradford
$3.077      Brookville
$2.972      Butler
$2.994      Clarion
$2.994      Du Bois
$2.998      Erie
$2.911      Greensburg
$2.999      Indiana
$2.971      Jeannette
$3.009      Kittanning
$2.890      Latrobe
$2.944      Meadville
$3.022      Mercer
$2.880      New Castle
$2.958      New Kensington
$2.980      Pittsburgh
$2.996      Sharon
$2.912      Uniontown
$2.997      Warren
$2.971      Washington

The national average today is $2.73. While this is two cents more expensive than at this point last month, it is three cents cheaper than last week, and 12 cents less expensive than a year ago.  Cheaper gas prices have encouraged summer road trips, as evidenced by robust demand figures since May.  AAA will continue to monitor how a potential increase in demand could alter prices nationwide. Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

