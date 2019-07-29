AAA announces gas prices in Western PA two cents lower on average

AAA East Central announced in a news release that across Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are two cents lower this week at $2.95 per gallon. Across Pennsylvania, gas prices are around three cents cheaper on average at $2.89 per gallon.

Gasoline inventory built by just under a half a million barrels this week as regional refinery utilization jumped from 69% to 77%. The increasing utilization numbers are positive considering the recent fire and pending subsequent closure of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery, which was the largest refinery on the East Coast.

If utilization continues this positive trend, gas prices would likely follow suit pushing cheaper. However, August can tend to see more miles traveled in the region, which could cause some moderate spikes throughout the month.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.951

Average price during the week of July 22, 2019: $2.975

Average price during the week of July 30, 2018: $3.082



The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.706 Altoona

$2.865 Beaver

$2.996 Bradford

$3.077 Brookville

$2.972 Butler

$2.994 Clarion

$2.994 Du Bois

$2.998 Erie

$2.911 Greensburg

$2.999 Indiana

$2.971 Jeannette

$3.009 Kittanning

$2.890 Latrobe

$2.944 Meadville

$3.022 Mercer

$2.880 New Castle

$2.958 New Kensington

$2.980 Pittsburgh

$2.996 Sharon

$2.912 Uniontown

$2.997 Warren

$2.971 Washington

The national average today is $2.73. While this is two cents more expensive than at this point last month, it is three cents cheaper than last week, and 12 cents less expensive than a year ago. Cheaper gas prices have encouraged summer road trips, as evidenced by robust demand figures since May. AAA will continue to monitor how a potential increase in demand could alter prices nationwide. Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.