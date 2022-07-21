AAA returns to Erie. The company hosted a grand reopening at its newly expanded Erie office Thursday morning.

Community members and local leaders gathered at the AAA Erie branch office on Peach Street, celebrating the expansion that will help AAA continue to grow its Erie footprint.

Local leaders including Senator Dan Laughlin, State Rep. Robert Merski, and Erie Mayor Joe Schember visited the branch for the grand reopening.

Representatives say the branch offers members services and benefits including auto travel, travel agency and insurance products.