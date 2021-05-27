AAA estimates 37 million Americans to travel for Memorial Day weekend

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, you can expect to see bumper to bumper traffic this Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, 37 million Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend. That’s 60% more than in 2020, which was a record low since they began tracking in 2000.

Suzie Wright and her family are visiting Erie all the way from Cincinnati, Ohio. Wright says she’s excited because she did not get to travel last year.

“It’s such a good feeling. It’s been so claustrophobic, staying inside all the time and working from home. We were happy we could actually get out and go somewhere.” Wright said.

Others say they would rather just stay home and spend time with their kids and avoid the busy roads.

“I feel the same way. There’s too many weirdos out there that don’t know how to drive.” said Melissa Stora.

Jim Garrity with AAA say one thing that’s keeping people off the roads are the gas prices.

“With gas prices in flux, higher than they have been at the beginning of the year. Also, make sure you have budgeted for 10, 20, 30 extra dollars if you need it in your tank. That’s going to depend on where you’re going.” Garrity said.

Garrity says plan ahead and know all the local COVID-19 restrictions. The top three calls they get during the holiday weekend are for flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.

“These are things you want to get ahead of, have your car checked out, have the battery tested, make sure the tires are where they need to be. Also, make sure there is enough tread on the tires because a lot of people just let their cars sit during the pandemic. If they just get in them and just start driving them, they may find they have a breakdown they could have otherwise prevented.” Garrity said.

If you are planning a trip, Garrity says to definitely give yourself plenty of time. Also, if you’re traveling far, you might consider hiring a travel agent.

AAA has a calculator that gives you an estimate on how much money you should take to fill up your tank.

You can click here to learn more. AAA Gas Prices.