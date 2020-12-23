AAA estimating 34 million fewer travelers for the holiday season

You can expect to see less cars on the roads and planes in the skies this holiday season.

AAA estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause the vast majority of Americans to stay home.

They project 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season. That is a decline in travel of about 30%, and the biggest travel decline since the 2008 recession.

“What it comes down to is, on any given year, when you are planning a year end trip or a holiday trip of some kind, you have a little laundry list of some kind that you need to check out, such as is the car ready to go, for example. This year, you just have several more bullet points on that list and they are all related to the pandemic. What you need to do is mitigate your risk of catching or spreading the virus.” said Jim Garrity.

