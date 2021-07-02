AAA estimating 47 million to hit the road for 4th of July weekend

The people who watch our roads say to expect a dramatic recovery in travel this holiday weekend.

Estimates are that as many as 47 million people will hit the highways this 4th of July weekend, making it one of the busiest Independence Day travel weekends ever.

AAA says the best advice is simple… leave yourself enough time to arrive alive.

“You’ll want to make sure that you either leave early or leave late. The worst thing you can do is leave during typical travel times because you’re going to be stuck in a lot of traffic, again, especially going through metropolitan traffic.” said Lynda Lambert.

AAA estimates that 90% of holiday travelers will be using cars this year.

