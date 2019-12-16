AAA expecting record-breaking travel numbers this holiday season

AAA is predicting a record-breaking number of Americans will travel this holiday season.

The company expects 15.6 million will travel this holiday season from December 21st through January 1st.

That is the most since AAA began tracking in 2000 and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.

A spokesman for AAA says this spike in numbers comes from the high unemployment rate and lower gas prices.

AAA also expects nearly 12 million Americans will travel by car this holiday season.