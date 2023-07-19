Gas prices in Erie jumped about 0.7 cents overnight from about $3.64 to $3.70 — that’s according to AAA.

Prices are still about a dollar less compared to last year’s record high.

Tiffany Stanley, a public and community relations manager for AAA, said many factors are staying steady and that the biggest change that the company has seen is demand.

She added people are still traveling and trying to get their summer vacations in before the end of the season.

“There’s not much we can do as consumers in regards to controlling the price of gasoline. Of course, we know that gas stations can essentially create their own price. We always suggest that you check your tires and make sure your vehicle is maintained and in good condition that way you’re getting the best fuel economy for your car,” said Stanley.

Stanley added if you see a good price, you should stop and fill up and don’t worry about traveling state borders to save a couple of cents.