AAA is expecting more than 50 million Americans to hit the road this weekend, which is a record high since the travel organization began tracking these numbers in the early 2000s.

One thing is for sure, people will be out and about taking advantage of their long weekend.

Travel is back and in a big way.

Jim Garrity, the director of public affairs for AAA East Central, told us there’s a new demand for travel.

“Our agents that work here at our Peach Street branch, they’ve been busy, busy, busy all summer. Not just this weekend getting people booked on trips. Bigger trips than they’ve booked before, longer trips than they’ve booked before,” Garrity said.

One reason for high travel demand is gas. Last year this time, gas was averaging $4.93 in PA, now the average is $3.64.

“While gas prices are relatively expensive, they’re nowhere near what they were this time last year because this time last year we were hitting record high gasoline,” Garrity said.

If you plan on hitting the highway, Garrity said the busiest time to travel is around 5 to 6 p.m.

This is because people are still commuting back and forth to work and are mixing with people who are looking to get a head start on weekend travel.

“Look, there’s going to be record high amounts of people on the roads so just expect traffic. Plan for traffic that way no matter what you’re set. Think about what time you want to leave. Just add an hour,” Garrity explained.

One Erie native who teaches in Washington D.C. told us he had to strategize when he was going to come home to avoid traffic.

“I quickly learned that it is not fun to have D.C. traffic. I’ve learned that 4 a.m. is about the sweet spot so I can get on the PA Turnpike with barely any traffic at all,” said Josh Bruno, who plans on travelling this weekend.

Bruno debated on whether he wanted to travel by road or air based on price, ultimately, roadway was cheaper.

“One nice thing that I will say is gas is a little bit cheaper here than it is in the D.C. area and especially on the turnpike, so that’s at least one thing I’m trying to take advantage of, the cheaper gas prices around here,” Bruno went on to say.

Garrity told us that the best time to travel is sometime in the middle of the holiday which would be Sunday or Monday.