AAA predicting record high travel this holiday season

Predictions from AAA say that more Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend than ever before, the most since the organization began keeping records.

The prediction is that more than 115 million Americans will travel between now and January 2nd, a nearly 4% increase over last year.

Of those, more than 104 million will be traveling the nation’s highways, which could cause some tie-up’s, especially around larger cities.

The group is pointing to a number of factors to explain why so many people will be over the river and through the woods this weekend.

“We’re projecting this at AAA on the back of relatively low gas prices, pretty much in line with where they were last year, depending on where you are in the country. Also, the strong economy record low unemployment and just some extra spending money in people’s pockets giving them just a little more confidence to say ‘hey, let’s take a trip this year,'” said Jim Garrity, AAA Spokesperson.

Another factor to consider is the fairly warm temperatures with no ice or snow in the forecast.