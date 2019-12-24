AAA predicts more Americans will travel this holiday season than ever before

Predictions from AAA say that more Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend than ever before, the most since the organization began keeping records.

The prediction is that more than 115 million Americans will travel between now and January 2nd, a nearly 4% increase over last year.

Of those, more than 104 million will be traveling the nation’s highways, which could cause some tie-up’s, especially around larger cities.

Greyhound is offering 10 routes today to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

