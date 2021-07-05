AAA reports second-highest Independence Day travel weekend on record

It appears that initial predictions are holding true, making this the second-highest Independence Day travel weekend on record.

AAA predicted that 47 million Americans traveled this weekend, more than 90 percent of them through the roadways.

It appears that the need to travel as the pandemic fades is outpacing concerns over gasoline prices.

AAA says if you are coming home tonight, try to avoid afternoon rush hour, especially around metropolitan areas.

