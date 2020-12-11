Aaron Snippert becomes Executive Director of Erie Redevelopment Authority

There’s a new director for the Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Aaron Snippert took over the role as Executive Director at the beginning of the month.

According to Snippert, he wants to continue with the rehabilitation and blight mitigation work being done along with the implementation of the new LED hazard reduction grant.

“Increasing and improving our housing stock is tremendously important for the City of Erie in a time when people are spending the majority of time at home and incomes are going down and things just need help getting approved.” Snippert said.

Snippert says he looks forward to working with neighborhood groups, Erie County and the City of Erie, to help make the neighborhoods better.