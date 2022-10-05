Older Millcreek residents had the opportunity to refresh their driving skills on Wednesday.

AARP is holding a series of driver safety training courses at the Millcreek Municipal building. This is aimed at drivers who want to build up more information with new car technology and changing roads.

The courses will make them better and safer drivers.

“So that even as they age they can be very safe drivers and can continue to be safe drivers. The information that they learn here, if they utilize and put it into practice, it’s going to help them be able to live (a) long time and be driving for a long time,” Al Leonzi, AARP driver instructor.

Most drivers taking the courses received a five percent reduction through their insurance company.