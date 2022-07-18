The ANNA Shelter has seen an uptick in animal cruelty cases this year. Most recently, their latest reported case is something they have not seen before.

They received calls around 5 p.m. Sunday night about two abandonment cases: one being a corgi found in a tent zip-tied to a bench near Albion, and the other being a cat tied to a tree at the heavily populated Presque Isle.

The ANNA Shelter has been no stranger to animal cruelty cases this year, but their most recent case involves something that they call “extremely unusual” when it comes to abandonment cases

“We get a lot of abandonment. Found a dog here, one was left in an apartment, somebody was tied up, a cat was left in a box. These were particularly unusual the cat tied with a dog leash to a tree at the peninsula, that was a weird one,” said Ruth Thompson, director/founder of the ANNA Shelter. “The corgi was a really weird one. The state police called me, and they had gotten a tip from someone thinking it was a child in the tent. It ended up being the dog.”

The corgi is in the worse condition of the two. According to vets at the shelter, it appeared that the dog had been out there alone and tied in the tent for a few weeks.

He was extremely dehydrated and had many infections. He has urine burns all over his lower half from being forced to stay in the tent, standing in, laying in and breathing in his own waste.

Despite the conditions of the animals that were found, both are expected to make full recoveries.

“You saw his condition, I mean he looks like he’s been through a lot, but I’m really hoping he’ll be a success story. I feel like six months from now, I’m going to see him in a home, and he’s going to be a beautiful, typical little corgi,” Thompson added.

And in terms of the cat’s status?

“Besides being wet and hungry, she was fine. I mean she’s a happy cat. She’s adjusted, and she’s ready to go for adoption hopefully by the middle of this week,” said Thompson.

Thompson said that finding those who abandoned these animals will be extremely tough, and that their humane officer will be working to find leads.

If you recognize these animals or know more about their owners, please reach out to the ANNA Shelter.