The Erie Area Rabbit Society and Rescue (EARS) is working overtime after 61 bunnies were found abandoned at a wastewater treatment facility.

As a result, EARS finds itself in desperate need of people willing to adopt these rabbits.

The abandoned bunnies are now undergoing a health checkup at EARS W. 38th St. location and will be available for adoption.

