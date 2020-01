FILE – In this April 13, 2016, file photo, a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ABC and JET 24 will broadcast a special hour-long tribute to the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his 13-year old daughter, and seven others were killed after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday afternoon.

You can watch the special “Kobe Bryant: Death of a Legend” at 10 p.m. on JET 24