Academic deans selected for Western Integrated University comprised of Edinboro, California, and Clarion Universities

Academic deans have been selected for the Western Integrated University comprised of Edinboro, California, and Clarion Universities.

The newly formed university announced that five deans were selected from Clarion and California Universities to lead the integrated university’s colleges.

Deans were named for all of the colleges except Health Sciences.

While none of the new deans were from Edinboro University, Dr. Scott Miller of Edinboro University was named Senior Vice Resident of Academic Affairs and Provost for the Western Integrated University.

“This isn’t as us against them. There is no campus that has a greater role than the other. Just because you have a leadership role position at your campus you’re going to have a leg up, because everyone has there talents and abilities that they’re contributing to the university,” said Dr. Scott Miller, Provost of Edinboro University.

The positions will officially start when the Western Integrated University is launched.

