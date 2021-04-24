Academy Neighborhood Association cleans and improves three major properties with a spring clean up

One local organization continues to celebrate Earth Day this weekend with a spring clean up.

Academy Neighborhood Association cleaned and improved three major properties including Jefferson Elementary School, Tool Lending Library, and Baker’s Field on 32nd and Holland Street.

Residents took to the streets with garbage bags to pick up trash.

Volunteers, including students and staff from Collegiate Academy Green Team, also participated in weeding, planting, and mulching Bakers Field.

One volunteer from Collegiate Academy said that she and her classmates put mulch around young trees to make sure they are protected.

“It’s important to give back to the community and it’s important that the community has safe green spaces to go to,” said Erika Stanton, Volunteer.