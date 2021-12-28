Accident between semi and pickup trucks causes traffic on I-90

Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak

Just after 6:15 p.m. on December 28th, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with A.F. Dobler and Hose were dispatched to a reported accident on I-90 involving a pick up truck and a semi on the westbound lanes.

Franklin Township, A.F. Dobler Hose, and Fairview Fire and Rescue all responded to this accident.

Upon arrival crews noticed that there was minor to moderate damage that caused traffic to completely stop on I-90.

Fire police diverted traffic from I-90 onto secondary roads at Route 98 in Fairview Township and also Sterrettania Road in Millcreek Township.

Crews worked to move the pickup truck and then reopened one lane of I-90. Once traffic was flowing, fire police reopened traffic on I-90.

At this time no injuries have been reported from this accident. No word has been released on the cause of the accident as well.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating.