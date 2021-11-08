Accident in Girard sends four people to the hospital

Four people have been sent to the hospital following an accident in Girard.

Calls went out shortly after 7 p.m. for an accident at West Middle and Elk Park Roads.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two vehicles collided at the intersection with a pair of people from each vehicle being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

State police are continuing to investigate the cause.

