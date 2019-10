Two people are injured after a crash at a busy intersection Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:00pm, police were called to the intersection of Sterrettania and Millfair Roads. Two vehicles involved in an accident that sent two people to the hospital.

According to reports from the scene, a vehicle heading west on Millfair Road ran into a vehicle heading south on Sterrettania.

One person from each car was taken in for treatment of what appears to be minor injuries.