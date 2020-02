What investigators say was a tragic accident claims the life of a four year old boy in Crawford County Tuesday evening.

It was reported in the 100 block of Cussewago Street in Springboro.

According to Crawford County coroner Scott Schell, the accident happened as the victim’s father was moving a vehicle in the driveway and did not see the youngster who had come out of the house.

Schell says the boy was hit by the car and pronounced dead at Meadville Medical Center.