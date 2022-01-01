Accident on Bayfront Parkway sends four people to the hospital

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Several people were injured following an afternoon automobile accident that took place alongside Bayfront Parkway.

Calls for this accident came in shortly before noon on January 1st.

The accident took place along East 6th Street and Bayfront Parkway.

According to Erie County 911, two cars were involved in this accident and both cars resulted in heavy damage.

It was also reported that four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.