Accident on East 28th and German sends at least two people to the hospital

At least two people were sent to the hospital after a crash sent one vehicle into a house.

The accident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. tonight over on East 28th and German Streets in Erie.

At least two vehicles were involved in this accident. Both vehicles were small SUV’s.

The force of the impact sent one vehicle into the front porch of a house on German Street.

Reports from the scene indicated that two victims suffered at least moderate injuries.

No word has been released yet on what caused the accident.