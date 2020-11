At least two people are sent to the hospital tonight after a crash sends two vehicles into two buildings.

The accident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on East 28th and German Streets in Erie.

Erie Police along with firefighters and Emergycare all responded to this accident.

The force of the impact sent one small SUV into a house.

Reports from the scene indicate two victims suffered at least moderate injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.