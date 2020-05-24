Accident on I-90 causes diesel spill

An accident on Saturday night over on I-90 created a mess for rescue crews.

One driver was taken to the hospital following the accident as well.

The first calls went out shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a car colliding with a semi truck.

This happened on I-90 eastbound near the North East exit. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews also had to clean up 100 yards of diesel fuel along the interstate. It took up to several hours for the accident to be cleaned up.