Accident on I-90 slows morning commute

At least three people are being transported to the hospital via ambulance following a major accident in the westbound lane of I-90 near the 35 mile marker, in Harborcreek.

At least one patient is described as a 40-year-old woman who was in traumatic arrest at the scene. Two infants were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known at this time.

Crews are working to clean up the scene and get traffic moving, but drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

One other person, a male also suffered minor injuries, according to Erie County 911 dispatchers.