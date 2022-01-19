Accident on West Ridge Road ends in roll over for one driver

An accident in Fairview ends in a rollover for one driver.

This accident happened around 6 p.m. in Fairview in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road.

According to reports from the scene, a pick up truck had rolled onto its side in the eastbound lane after an incident with another vehicle.

The driver was able to get out of the car on their own and traffic slowed to one lane while crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.