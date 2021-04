Two people are injured following an accident along Buffalo Road last night.

Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident along Buffalo Road near Camphausen Ave. in Erie.

Once on scene, first responders found two cars with heavy damage.

A total of six people were involved, two of them were transported by ambulance to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Erie Police are looking into what caused the accident.