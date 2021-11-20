Accidental shooting claims life of Corry man during hunt on State Game Lands

A Corry man is dead following an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon on State Game Lands 197 in Columbus Township in Warren County.

According to reports, the victim is identified as 64-year old Gary Hunt of Corry.

The investigation states that Hunt and a 42-year old companion were bear hunting on State Game Lands 197.

According to reports from the Game Commission, the companion was crossing a creek when he tripped or slipped. His .270 rifle discharged after that. Hunt was hit in the abdomen.

Crews responded to this accident around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists