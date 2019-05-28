According to Trip Advisor Memorial day is one of the busiest travel days

The busiest day of travel didn’t stop people from hitting the roads this holiday weekend. “It was good to spend time with family,” said James Moyer.

When it comes to gas prices almost everyone had the same reaction. “Gas prices are a little high we just came from New Castle,” said Julie Gugino.

Despite those extra expenses people said the travel was worth it. Rhonda Garvey drove all the way from Hamilton, Ontario to Pittsburgh. “It was busy on I-90,” said Garvey. Roads were busy since majority of people drove to their destinations. Some people chose to stay closer to home. Studies showed 19 percent drove a hundred miles or less.

Holly Moyer drove from Oil City to Erie with her family. “We had a Memorial Day picnic in Erie with my family,” said Moyer. According to Triple A, a total of 37 million people were on the roads this holiday weekend.