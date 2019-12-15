According to UPS the busiest day to ship out a package is Monday

Many people are getting ready to send presents to loved ones that don’t live close to home. The UPS store on Peach Street has opened it’s doors on Sunday to make your life easier. “It’s easier for people to get here because they are working during the week,” said manager Chris Fanzini.

UPS said that presents might not get to a destination before Christmas depending on the service level you choose. Grandparents Mark & Diane Krasinski are making sure their 5 year old Granddaughter in South Carolina gets her presents on time.

“She’s all about Barbie and Make up,” said Krasinski. A total of 3 people were working the store and will stay late to get all caught up. The store offers 60 different sizes for packages.