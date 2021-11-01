Accudyn Products celebrates diversity in workforce

A local company celebrated its diverse workforce by displaying the many countries represented within its walls.

This idea was inspired after the company’s first all inclusive employee survey in 2020.

The survey highlighted issues that were important to its employees, including celebrating diversity.

One member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee said that having a diverse workforce makes Accudyn a better company.

“People are proud of their heritage where they come from, and we thought this way everybody can come in and everyday look at the flag from the country of origin and just feel that pride of their country of origin as well as the pride of working here Accudyn and in the United States,” said Don Stolarski, Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Twenty three flags were hung from the ceiling representing countries including Canada and Greece just to name a few.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists