The Achievement Center celebrated a century of compassionate care for children and families.

The center helps people in our community who experience emotional, physical or behavioral challenges.

The organization was founded in 1923 by a group of Erie Rotarians with the mission of helping children with orthopedic needs. On Friday, they partnered with LECOM Health to provide a variety of services.

“Being part of that bigger health community has been great for us. Knowing that Erie has supported us for 100 years and hopefully for 100 more, it’s a wonderful feeling. We feel the love, and hopefully, those we work with and the people in the community feel the love back,” said Brandon Boyd, director of marketing and communications for the achievement center.

The Achievement Center of LECOM Health is located at 4950 West 23rd St. in Millcreek.