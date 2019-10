NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of atmosphere at the kick off of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with The Estse Lauder Companies and Bloomingdale’s benefiting The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Store on September 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation)

The American Cancer Society (ACS), Northeast Region, has announced they are encouraging kids to wear pink for Real Kids Wear Pink Day.

Real Kids Wear Pink Day will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019. To celebrate, the American Cancer Society in Pennsylvania has issued a photo challenge.

To show support for those battling breast cancer, ACS is encouraging kids to wear pink and post photos on Oct. 25th to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the tag @ACSPennsylvania and #RealKidsWearPink.